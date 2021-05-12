Business

WEF to proceed with Singapore meeting despite COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) plans to go ahead with its annual meeting in Singapore this Augustdespiteajump incoronavirus cases that prompted the Asian city-state to reimpose restrictions and tighten border controls, Bloomberg reported yesterday. “The meeting will proceed with the close cooperation of the Singaporean authorities, who are leading concerning the health and safety measures,” said spokesman Yann Zopf, a spokesman for the Geneva-based WEF.

“We will collaborate to provide the safest possible environment for a global gathering at scale,” Zopf added. Singapore, last week, curbed entry for most foreign workers and ordered mass testing after new cases of the virusinthecityof 5.7million. The WEF’s marquee event, typically held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, is scheduled for Aug. 17- 20. Leaders from government, finance, academia and business are being invited. Social-distancing rules will keep attendance below the usual 3,000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG to spend N317.3bn on 25,515 new houses

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The Federal Government is planning to utilise existing institutions to build 25,515 affordable homes across the country in the next 12 months at the estimated cost of N317.3 billion.   This was contained in the second track of Mass Housing Strategy of the federal authority’s Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) 2020,.   “The first track […]
Business

Michael Chancellor, aka Mike the Credit Champ’s, meteoric rise to becoming successful credit repair specialist

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mike the ‘Credit Champ’ has earned a colossal number of clients internationally through his robust credit repair services. No matter how much ever we speak about the rise of different industries over the years, it always feels that much more discussions are needed around the same. This is because so many professionals have given […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC Pension reiterates commitment to contributors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd has reiterated its commitment to efficiently managing contributors’ funds and ensuring the development of Nigeria’s pension industry. The Managing Director of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr. Olumide Oyetan, stated this in his speech at the company’s 2021 virtual Employers Forum Programme held yesterday. He noted that contributors’ confidence in Stanbic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica