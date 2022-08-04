WeForGood, IHS Nigeria boost youth-owned enterprises with $.2m grant

A Lagos-based nongovernmental organisation, We- ForGood International, through the support of organisations such as IHS Nigeria, has disbursed N104 million to viable eco-friendly sustainable enterprises owned by young African entrepreneurs between 18 years and 35 years. This was disclosed last weekend in Lagos by the Chief Executive Officer of WeForGood, Ms. Temitayo Ade-Peters, during the 2022 Sustainable Solutions Africa Project Conference to mark the United Nations’ World Youth Skills Day with the theme “Promoting Eco-Focused Solutions Africa’s Pathway to Sustainable Growth.”

Ade-Peters said: “In the past three years, through our fellowship programme, we have directly supported close to 60 African startups with training and coaching and facilitated over $250,000 to promote sustainable solutions on the continent. “We’ve reached about 1,400 youths and entrepreneurs exploring skills for impact to further scale their reach.

The start-ups we support run for-profit and not-for-profit businesses addressing one or more areas of the SDGs.” She said that the conference was focused on innovative solutions that addressed SDG-focused environmental challenges and to provide strategies that would help youths to harness and maximise their skills and talents in response to the increasing call for climate actions, adding that “every young person here will leave this conference well inspired to embrace and explore opportunities to build a sustainable Africa.” She said that enterprises that qualified for funding from the organisation must be economically viable and have eco-solutions projects that would enhance environmental sustainability.

