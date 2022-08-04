Business

WeForGood, IHS Nigeria boost youth-owned enterprises with $.2m grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Lagos-based nongovernmental organisation, We- ForGood International, through the support of organisations such as IHS Nigeria, has disbursed N104 million to viable eco-friendly sustainable enterprises owned by young African entrepreneurs between 18 years and 35 years. This was disclosed last weekend in Lagos by the Chief Executive Officer of WeForGood, Ms. Temitayo Ade-Peters, during the 2022 Sustainable Solutions Africa Project Conference to mark the United Nations’ World Youth Skills Day with the theme “Promoting Eco-Focused Solutions Africa’s Pathway to Sustainable Growth.”

Ade-Peters said: “In the past three years, through our fellowship programme, we have directly supported close to 60 African startups with training and coaching and facilitated over $250,000 to promote sustainable solutions on the continent. “We’ve reached about 1,400 youths and entrepreneurs exploring skills for impact to further scale their reach.

The start-ups we support run for-profit and not-for-profit businesses addressing one or more areas of the SDGs.” She said that the conference was focused on innovative solutions that addressed SDG-focused environmental challenges and to provide strategies that would help youths to harness and maximise their skills and talents in response to the increasing call for climate actions, adding that “every young person here will leave this conference well inspired to embrace and explore opportunities to build a sustainable Africa.” She said that enterprises that qualified for funding from the organisation must be economically viable and have eco-solutions projects that would enhance environmental sustainability.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

GM delays evacuation 95,000 vehicles over chips shortages

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

General Motors said on Friday that it’s sitting on 95,000 vehicles that were built without computer chips or other components. Most were manufactured in June, the company said. GM attributed the holdup to “the timing of semiconductor shipments and other supply chain disruptions” in a regulatory filing. It plans to install the missing parts and […]
Business

GTCO shareholders approve N3 dividend for FY’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, yesterday, unanimously endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.   The endorsement was made at the holding company’s 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos. The bank had proposed a final dividend of N2.70 […]
Business

FCMB opens Ipaja, Lagos cash centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has taken its excellent banking services to the doorsteps of residents and businesses in Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.   This follows the opening of an ultra-modern cash centre of the bank, strategically located at 147, New Ipaja Road, Akinogun Bus Stop, Ipaja, Lagos. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica