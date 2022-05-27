Weight loss can help fat men double their sperm count – Study

Researchers in Denmark have said that losing weight could help fat men double their sperm count. The results of the new study are published in the journal ‘Human Reproduction’. A low sperm count is considered to be anything between 10 and 20 million sperm per milliliter. Sperm counts generally decline in age, peaking when a man turns 17 and remaining high until their 40s.A normal sperm count is considered to be any amount greater than 15 million of sperm per millilitre of semen. But levels among men have been plunging overall since the 1970s, studies in Europe, North America and Australia show.

Scientists believe bigger waistlines, poor diets and even exposure to pollution could be behind the worrying trend. According to the researchers, all volunteers were shoved onto an eightweek diet, consisting of just 800 calories per day. The men, who had a body mass index (BMI) of at least 32 before the study began, lost 2st 8lbs (16.5kg) on average, reported the ‘mailonline’.

