Metro & Crime

Welder, 49, remanded for defiling 6- year-old school girls in Lagos

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Special offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos Wednesday remanded a 49-year-old welder, Alabi Raji, for allegedly defiling and sexually assaulting two primary school girls in Lagos.
Raji, who is also an independent contractor, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and defilement of a child.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
According to the State prosecutor, I. Solarin, the defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with both minors, simply identified as (Child X and Child Y) on the same day
The prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offence on November 8, 2019 at Brilliant Academy Primary and Secondary School, Agege, Lagos.
Solarin told the court that the offence of the defendant is punishable under Sections 261 and 137 of the Criminal Law CH. C17 vol.3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Meanwhile, according to the police investigation report, the defendant, who was contracted to help with the welding of the school’s new building, lured the pupils to one of rooms there and defiled them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police surround New Afrika Shrine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security Operatives have surrounded the New Afrika Shrine. Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti who is also the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, confirmed this to journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday. It is believed that the move is in response to a proposed plan to launch a pressure group, Movement of […]
Metro & Crime

Benue tests 250 people daily of COVID-19, says Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

*Says govt runing shortage of facilities Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu has said that no fewer than 250 people are been tested of COVID-19 on a daily basis in the state. Engr. Abounu, who doubles as the state’s Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Makurdi. “As […]
Metro & Crime

Judge orders arrest of Faisal, Maina’s son, summons lawmaker

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday revoked the bail it earlier granted Faisal Maina, Abdulrasheed Maina’s son, and ordered his arrest for jumping bail in his trial on money laundering charges. Justice Okon Abang also ordered that his trial would proceed in absentia pending when the security agencies would be able to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica