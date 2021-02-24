Welder, 49, remanded for defiling 6- year-old school girls in Lagos

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Special offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos Wednesday remanded a 49-year-old welder, Alabi Raji, for allegedly defiling and sexually assaulting two primary school girls in Lagos.

Raji, who is also an independent contractor, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and defilement of a child.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the State prosecutor, I. Solarin, the defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with both minors, simply identified as (Child X and Child Y) on the same day

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offence on November 8, 2019 at Brilliant Academy Primary and Secondary School, Agege, Lagos.

Solarin told the court that the offence of the defendant is punishable under Sections 261 and 137 of the Criminal Law CH. C17 vol.3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Meanwhile, according to the police investigation report, the defendant, who was contracted to help with the welding of the school’s new building, lured the pupils to one of rooms there and defiled them.

Like this: Like Loading...