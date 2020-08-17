Metro & Crime

Welder stabs carpenter to death for interrupting sex romp

Tragedy struck Sunday night at a popular drinking spot in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, when a welder, Murtala Dare, allegedly stabbed a father of two, Lukeman Kabiru, to death for interrupting a sex rump he was having with a call girl
The incident happened at a makeshift shop being operated by Dare along Lord Lugard Road, Lokoja.
The late Kabiru, a carpenter whose shop is directly opposite that of Dare, was alledged to have been stabbed on the neck and died on the spot before any help could arrive.
An eye witness told our correspondent that Dare reportedly wanted to fight a call girl for taking a customer behind a building for quick sex.
Dare was said to have interrupted the sex rump and threatened to beat the call girl.
The intervention by Lukeman to stop Dare from being violent, angered Dare who was alledged to have stabbed Lukeman Kabiru with a knife.
Our source wondered that being a Sunday and considering the odd hour what the duo could have been doing around there at that hour of the night.
Confirming the incident, the Kogi  State Police Command said that Dare was arrested at  his hideout at the back of Total Filling Station along IBB way in Lokoja and was currently helping them with their investigation.

