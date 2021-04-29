Welders task govt on collapsed buildings

Nigerian Welders’ Association has appealed to the government at all levels to patronise its registered members to reduce incessant building collapse. Its National Chairman, Comrade Pius Itama, who made the appeal at Ilepa, Ifo, in Ogun State, charged the government to help members of the association with funds in procuring machinery, so that they could compete favourably with their counterparts from other parts of the world. Addressing members after the ‘Zone J’ general election of the association, Itama charged the newly elected executives to be alive to their responsibilities and protect the interest of their members.

He urged members to cooperate with the new exco so that they could contribute their quota to economic development of their area and Nigeria. Commending the National Trustee of the association, Dada Olabode (an engineer), for a free and fair election, Itama charged the new Chairman, Comrade Moses Ogunsanwo, and other members of the executive to work as a team. The other newly elected executives are Mr. Gowon Kurah, Vice Chairman; Mr. Ayeni Gbolahan, Zonal Secretary; Mr Akeem Mustapha, Treasurer; Mr. Onilu Benjamin, PRO and Mr. Akanni Gbenga, Financial Secretary.

