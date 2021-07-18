News

Welfare: Ex-police officers laud Buhari, IGP, NPF pensions

Improved welfare and pension now enjoyed by retired police officers has motivated them to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari and Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

 

They also commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Limited as well and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for making valiant efforts to improve the welfare of serving and retired police personnel.

 

The applause came when NPF Pensions officials, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki, met with more than 2000 retired police officers in Lagos recently. Bokki disclosed that the meeting was at the behest of the IGP and the goal was to acquaint retired police officers with developments in the pension scheme and steps taken by Abuja to improve their welfare.

 

He informed the jubilant retirees that in line with Buhari’s approval to pay all outstanding entitlements to all verified and enrolled retirees, PenCom has so far remitted funds to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to pay them for May to November 2020

