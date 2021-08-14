News Top Stories

Welfare: Medical, Dental Consultants to embark on strike Monday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comments Off on Welfare: Medical, Dental Consultants to embark on strike Monday

The nation’s health sector is not passing through the best of times, as consultants under the umbrella of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), have resolved to withdraw their services on Monday August 16, over unpaid entitlements, welfare packages and conditions of service.

Already, public hospitals in the country are operating at a very minimal level, following the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), as majority of persons seeking healthcare have been forced to seek alternative means of health services. President of MDCAN, Prof. Ken Ozoilo, said the strike had become necessary, as all efforts to engage various arms and agencies of government in the past 10 years, in order to address their demands have failed.

While noting that the strike would have a devastating effect on medical education and clinical services across the country, MDCAN lamented that its members were unhappy with the unfair labour treatment they were receiving from their employers. In a communique issued earlier three weeks ago, the National Executive Council of MDCAN, had observed that its members have suffered massive income loss in the past 10 years, which was reason why they had to do two full time jobs in both the Universities and the teaching hospitals.

They explained that the income loss extends into retirement as their retirement benefits are much reduced due to the income loss incurred in the University, in addition to that fact that their work in the teaching hospital is undercompensated, and also the fact that the remuneration system in the University does not recognize them as doctors, despite the fact that the University primarily employs them because of the fact that they are doctors. They also observed that the income loss has led to the increasing difficulty in attracting the brightest and the best of Consultants into the University as lecturers, a steady exodus of the few doctors in academia to service centres and a worsening of the brain drain phenomenon. Also, the Association in a communique issued at the end of its emergency NEC meeting demanded, thus immediate withdrawal of the NSIWC letter Ref no: SWC/S/04/S.410/T/86, of April 23, 2021, that ordered the removal of doctors from CONMESS on the IPPIS platform in the University.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

5 banks rake in N16.9trn deposits amid Covid-19

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As it did in many other parts of the world, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic appears to have triggered a surge in Nigerian banks  customer deposits last year, according to audited FY’20 results so far released by the lenders.   New Telegraph’s analysis of five deposit money banks’ audited FY’20 financial statements, for instance, shows that […]
News

…His imprints inspiring, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Olufemi Adediran and Adewumi Ademiju

Gbajabiamila, Oyetola, Abiodun, Fayemi, Osoba, NPAN mourn President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the imprints left by the late first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, would continue to awe and inspire the people. The President, in a tribute issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Jakande lived for the good of others, […]
News

Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup, UN investigator condemns ‘mass murder’

Posted on Author Reporter

    Across Myanmar, opponents of the ruling junta on Sunday mourned the killings of at least 114 people by security forces in the bloodiest day since the military coup on Feb. 1, but vowed to keep protesting to end army rule. Children were among those killed on Saturday, Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day, according to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica