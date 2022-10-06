Welfare package, better salary take centre stage

In commemoration of the World Teachers’ Day yesterday, the House of Representatives joined others in the country to celebrate Nigerian teachers and their counterparts all over the world for their sacrifices. They also called for improved welfare for teachers in the country.

These resolutions were taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Dachung Musa Bagos on the need for the House to recognise teachers. While presenting the motion, Bagos observed that knowing that the day is very important in the life of teachers worldwide, it is important for the House to honour teachers in Nigeria and at the same time give them a standing ovation in recognition of their sacrifices to building the nation. He said, though teachers play a very important role in the society in moulding characters and building the nation, they have not been accorded the respect and recognition commensurate with the services they render.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...