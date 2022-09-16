We’ll address recruitment, parity, leave bonuses, others, Abiodun assures LG workers

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured local government employees across the state of speedy consideration of their request for the recruitment of new staff into the local government system in order to address the lacuna in place for many years following the retirement of some local government staff. The governor, who gave the promise during an interaction with members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government employees (NULGE) recently in Abeokuta, the state capital, thanked the workers for their steadfastness and for bringing their knowledge to bear in local government administration. While explaining some of the challenges that his administration was facing due to paucity of funds, the governor, however, promised that he would continue to do his best to ensure that every section of the state and every local government had real development.

