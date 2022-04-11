We’ll always be on our toes to ensure public safety in Nigeria –IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday assured Nigerians of his readiness to always put officers and men of the NPF on their toes to ensure public safety across the country.

The IGP made the assertion while assessing the deployment of personnel along the Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Expressway and Abuja-Jere-Kaduna road in company of senior officers including the AIG in charge of Federal Opera tions (FHQ), Abuja, AIG Bala Ciroma, and DCP PMF FHQ, DCP Grema.

The IGP, in a statement by the Ag. Force PRO FHQ Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that this is in furtherance of the Baba’s zeal to ensure the sustainability of the security arrangements along the routes and within the axis.

“Such supervisory moves would be extended to other parts of the country as soon as possible,” the statement said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...