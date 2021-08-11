We’ll appeal Rivers’ court judgment on tax collection –FIRS

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will appeal against Monday’s jugement by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, barring it from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax in the state.

Director, Communications and Liason department, FIRS, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, confirmed this via WhatsApp chat with New Telegraph. Asked what would be FIRS reaction to the judgment, Abdullahi said: “We are appealing the matter immediately.”

Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Monday declared that it is the Rivers State Government and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), that should collect the Valued Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.

Oresided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, the court, in addition, issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney- General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personnel income tax and VAT.

Justice Pam made the declaration while delivering judgment in suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by Attorney-General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the FIRS (first defendant) and the Attorney- General of the Federation (second defendant).

The court, which granted all the eleven reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government, stated that there was no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax, Education Tax and Technology levy in Rivers State or any other state of the Federation.

Pam said the constitutional powers and competence of the Federal Government was limited to taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains, which did not include VAT or any other species of sales, or levy other than those specifically mentioned in items 58 and 59 of the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution

