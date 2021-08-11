News Top Stories

We’ll appeal Rivers’ court judgment on tax collection –FIRS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will appeal against Monday’s jugement by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, barring it from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax in the state.

 

Director, Communications and Liason department, FIRS, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, confirmed this via WhatsApp chat with New Telegraph. Asked what would be FIRS reaction to the judgment, Abdullahi said: “We are appealing the matter immediately.”

 

Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Monday declared that it is the Rivers State Government and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), that should collect the Valued Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.

 

Oresided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, the court, in addition, issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney- General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personnel income tax and VAT.

 

Justice Pam made the declaration while delivering judgment in suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by Attorney-General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the FIRS (first defendant) and the Attorney- General of the Federation (second defendant).

 

The court, which granted all the eleven reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government, stated that there was no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax, Education Tax and Technology levy in Rivers State or any other state of the Federation.

 

Pam said the constitutional powers and competence of the Federal Government was limited to taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains, which did not include VAT or any other species of sales, or levy other than those specifically mentioned in items 58 and 59 of the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Meghan Markle recounts suffering miscarriage months ago

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meghan Markle has recounted how she suffered a devastating miscarriage months ago. According to the mother of one and wife to British royal, Prince Harry, she was changing baby Archie’s nappy at their former home in Los Angeles when she “felt a sharp cramp.” She made this known in a personal piece called ‘The Losses […]
News

Maulud: FCT tasks Nigerians on dialogue, nation building

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, yesterday used the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Maulud to task Nigerians on the need to adopt dialogue in matters that affect nation building. Bello in his message to Muslim faithful in the territory, noted that violent agitation destroys the gains of democracy and also […]
News

Third wave: Africa faces steepest COVID-19 surge yet

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Africa is facing a fastsurging third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, with cases spreading more rapidly and projected to soon overtake the peak of the second wave the continent witnessed at the start of 2021. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who disclosed this yesterday, COVID- 19 cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica