We’ll arrest killers of traveller on Iju-Ikere Road –Police

i Police have promised to hunt and apprehend those who attacked passengers in a commercial vehicle on Iju-Ikere Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. On Saturday evening, the gunmen attacked the travellers with sporadic shootings and killed one in the process.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, explained that the vehicle was coming from Ondo State and heading to Ekiti when it was attacked. The police disclosed they had launched investigation and manhunt to bring the culprits to justice.

 

The statement explained that the driver of a Sharon and the passengers of the vehicle ran to Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters in Ekiti State and reported that while they were on their way from Ondo State, some gunmen came out of the bush and attacked their vehicle around Iju in Ondo State.

 

He said: “The driver accounted that he was brave enough to have speedily escaped with his passengers from the scene but in the process, one of the passengers was unfortunately hit by a bullet and was rushed to the General Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti where he later died.

 

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, implored everyone in the state not to panic as the command shall join force with Ondo State Police Command to ensure that the perpetrators are made to face the full wrath of the law.”

 

The police therefore enjoined anyone with useful information that could assist in tracking down the perpetrators and other criminal elements in the state to relay same to the nearest police station or call 08062335577

