We’ll attend to needs of fallen heroes, heroines – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday promised the people that his administration will continue to attend to the needs of all fallen heroes and heroines in the state, while taking care of maimed soldiers, children, widows and their dependents. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, stated this at the launching of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Ibadan.

He added that there was nothing done to support the heroes and heroines that could be too much for them or the families they left behind. He announced the donation of the sum of N3 million by the state government to launch the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem. He also appealed to corporate organisations, industrialists, commercial firms, philanthropists, and all individuals to donate generously to the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Week Fund. He said: “On the part of the state government, we will be ready to attend to your needs. Everybody in this hall must donate something before leaving, because this is the message from the governor. So, onbehalf of the state government, the governor of the state has asked me to announce the donation of N3 million to the Nigerian Legion.”

 

