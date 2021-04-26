We’ll be back, gunmen warn Imo gov’s kinsmen

…as locals flee home, market deserted

Apprehension has continued to grow following last Saturday’s attack on the Omuma country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State by armed men believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN). This is also as members of the community are fleeing their homes.

The major news now making the rounds in the home town of the governoris the warning purportedly left behind by the gunmen that they would be back. A kinsman of the governor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that: “When I heard the report of heavy gunfire during the attack on the governor’s home, I ducked into a corner and stayed there for the length of time the gunmen operated within the governor’s premises. When things calmed down and I assumed the gunmen had left, I came out and was walking home with some kinsmen when we were suddenly surrounded by armed men. “They took all our mobile phones and told us that the attack on the governor’s home was just the beginning, adding that they would be back.” Apparently, with the horrifying incident of Saturday morning, no local wants to be caught up in a crossfire should the gunmen return. This is why the villagers are vacating their homes to neighbouring communities.

Also, the arrival of soldiers to the community may not have placated anybody as some locals are convinced that the stay of the army will ultimately be exploitative to the locals in the long run.

Consequently, the major roads in Omuma are deserted. The popular Orie Omuma market is scanty, if not totally deserted, with most neighbourhood shops remaining shut down since the attack last Saturday.

Edwin, who is also a native, told our correspondent that he had already made arrangements and sent his family out of Omuma since their community has been turned to a battlefield.

“It will be foolish for anyone to keep his family here while awaiting another attack”, he said. It will be recalled that the 9 a.m. attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s home last Saturday was a reprisal by members of the ESN following the killing of the Imo State Unit Commander of the ESN, Ikonso Don. Ikonso was killed around 4 a.m. earlier same Saturday morning by a joint force of soldiers, police and DSS.

