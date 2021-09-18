News

We’ll be fair, LGC Appeal C’ttee tells Kwara APC members

Members of the Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) with genuine complaints about the recently concluded Local Government Congresses in the state have been assured of fairness and justice in the treatment of their complaints. Giving the assurance on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing party faithful, the Chairman, Local Government Appeal Committee for Kwara state from Abuja, Barrister Taminu Adabson, said: “We are not going to shut out anybody, people with genuine complaints and petitions should feel free to submit them to us. “The national leadership of our great party is not unaware that there may be wrangling or grievances about the outcome of the local government Congresses, and that is why we are here to address them in a fair and just manner.

We assure you that we will justify the confidence reposed in us by the national Secretariat” he added. Welcoming the Appeal Committee members, the state Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, explained the mission of the Committee, urged members to continue to be peaceful and loyal to the party, saying there is no perfection in any human endeavour, including the local government Congresses recently concluded. He enjoined members to cooperate with the Committee to ensure speedy and successful completion of their work in the state.

