We’ll be ready for Guinea Bissau’s physicality – Aina

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has said the team will be ready for the physicality of their next opponent, Guinea Bissau, in Nigeria’s final group D game tomorrow.

 

The Torino of Italy defender said the game was going to be a good contest between the two sides but the most important thing is for the Super Eagles to get the needed victory.

“They are very physical, I think it should be a good contest and I am sure the team is ready to go,” he said.

 

“We are home away from home in this venue, we have respect for all the teams, because all the teams here are all good sides, the key thing is a victory in the game.

 

“We gave away the clean sheet against Sudan, it’s sad for the team and the defence and was sad for Maduka Okoye because he had been keeping a clean sheet in the competition.

 

“What happened was, I was not looking at the player, but obviously, I pulled his shirt a little bit, I was watching the ball but luckily, we were 3-0 up at the time, I understand why they gave out the penalty.

 

“That’s why we are going to take the game against Guinea Bissau as another cup final, and a win is very important for our confidence.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

