We’ll be ready for Tunisia – Iwobi, Simon, Olayinka

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are full of confidence ahead of the Round of 16 game against the Carthage Eagles of {unisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. ”Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, said he is expecting to meet a different team from the one they defeated at the last AFCON in Egypt. He added that they are all aware that it is not going to be an easy game, but they will be ready as a team and get the needed result to progress.

Forward Moses Simon, who has dazzled so far in Cameroon said they will continue to do what they have been doing since the start of the AFCON. He said: “We are going there to do our thing, nothing changes, I believe the only thing that will likely change might be the formation of the coach, the players he will use, but I know whoever will play are going to give their best.”

In his own words, Slavia Prague forward, Peter Olayinka, said they are getting ready for a difficult opponent and that everyone is ready because they all know it is not going to be an easy game, a tough one, but the team would be ready. Speaking ahead of the encounter, the interim coach of the team, Austin Eguavoen, said although it is going to be a tough game, they will approach the game as others they already played at the competition.

“Congratulations to our team now it’s clear we are playing against Tunisia which is another North African strong team,” he said. “We will continue to work hard like we’ve always done, same approach same determination tactics might differ a little bit so we are ready. “They (Tunisia) had ups and downs in their first game which ended in dramatic fashion, they’ve lost two penalties, lost two games as well in open play, yesterday they lost narrowly towards the end of the game. “For them having qualified for the knockout stage it’s going to be a different ball game because round of 16 if you don’t get it you are off and if you get it you are through to the quarter-finals.

“It’s going to be a very different game because they are technically very good and they are fast as well, typical North African team. So we will find a way to see how to counter them and come top at the end of the day.” Eguavoen’s 51 caps for Nigeria did not include an encounter with Tunisia, but he was head coach of the Super Eagles when Nigeria upended the Carthage Eagles on penalty shootout in Port Said in Egypt 16 years ago to send the Cup holders out of the tournament at the quarter final stage. “That was a huge, huge game and a memorable one for me. The match ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time and we had to go into penalties.

We lost two of our first three kicks or something like that and then bounced back when our goalkeeper (Vincent Enyeama) stopped two of their kicks. It was a sweet victory,” Eguavoen said. At the Al Masry Stadium on 4th February 2006, Obinna Nsofor scored for Nigeria before Karim Haggui levelled for the Cup holders. In the shootout, Joseph Yobo and Yusuf Ayila missed as Chedli and Ben Achour did for Tunisia.

Taye Taiwo, Nsofor and Obafemi Martins scored, as did Namouchi, Guemamdia and Jose Clayton for Tunisia. In sudden death, John Mikel Obi and goalkeeper Enyeama scored for Nigeria as did goalkeeper Ali Boumnijel and Hadj Massaoud for Tunisia, but after Nwankwo Kanu scored for Nigeria, Riadh Bouazizi saw his kick saved by Enyeama. In dim and distant memory, Tunisia reached the final round of the 1978 FIFA World Cup African series after an own goal by Godwin Odiye in Lagos on 12th November 1977 eliminated Nigeria, but the following year, Nigeria earned the bronze medals of the 11th AFCON when Tunisia abandoned the match in the 42nd minute following an equalizer by Baba Otu Mohammed. Nigera were awarded the match 2-0. In 1980, both countries tied 2-2 on aggregate in a Spain 82 World Cup qualifying fixture, with Nigeria proceeding after penalty shootout.

In 1985, Tunisia edged their 1986 World Cup qualifying fixture 2-1 on aggregate – a lone goal by Okey Isima cancelled out with a two-goal blitz in the first 15 minutes of the return inside the Stade El Menzah in Tunis. In recent and decent memory, Nigeria edged their opening encounter of the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations 4-2 in Lagos, with Jay Jay Okocha and Victor Ikpebe earning a brace each. In 2009, a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture ended 0-0 and 2-2 in Tunis and Abuja, and in 2019 Nigeria won the bronze medals of the 32nd AFCON 1-0 in Cairo at the expense of the Carthage Eagles.

Their most recent encounter was a friendly game in Austria in October 2020, which ended 1-1 with Nigeria’s goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho. On Sunday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Nigeria will file out with three wins in three from their group phase campaign. The Tunisians were only able to defeat Mauritania while losing to Mali and The Gambia. Both countries are led by indigenous coaches.

Mondher Kebaier will sit on the Tunisians’ bench. The match will be Eguavoen’s 16th for Nigeria across three stints, during which he has walked off the pitch victorious in 13 of the previous 15, with only two narrow defeats. He is also the only man to have coached Nigeria to win all three group phase matches at the AFCON, achieving this in both his AFCON odysseys in 2006 and 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...