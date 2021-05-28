News

We'll bequeath you better future, Buhari assures children

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerian children that his administration would leave behind a better country for the present and future generations. Buhari gave this assurance yesterday when he played host to the children who were in the Presidential Villa to commemorate this year’s Children Day. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa. While describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying: “Byebye, see you next year.” He also received a second group of children visiting from Borno State and had a group photo with them and the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who had brought them to meet the President in his office.

