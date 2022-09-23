We’ll collaborate with INEC for credible, peaceful polls –– IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible, contrary to fears in some quarters. The police chief gave the undertaking in his remarks at the strategic Police Managers’ Conference held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “I assure all citizens and the international community of the optimal preparedness of the Nigeria Police Force to support the Independent National Electoral Commission in ensuring a peaceful electoral process that will manifest in a credible outcome of the 2023 general elections. “I, however, recognise that the Police cannot achieve this all alone.

The understanding and support of all citizens, strategic political actors and the international community remain vital. “I particularly acknowledge the critical role of the media in this process and specifically encourage all media practitioners to place national security interests above other sentiments and avoid projecting news items that could engender tension and violence within the political space as the political campaigns commences.”

