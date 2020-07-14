We’ll complete all ongoing projects in A’Ibom – Governor

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to complete all the ongoing road constructions and other projects in the state.

e stated this yesterday while inspecting some of the ongoing road constructions and other projects in Uyo, the state capital.

“In line with my second term slogan of Completion Agenda, I am restating my determination to complete all the ongoing roads and other life-touching projects within the lifespan of my administration,” the governor said. Emmanuel, who explained further that he had made funds available to the contractors handling the various projects to ensure completion of all the ongoing projects across the state, noted that the money might have been released in piece meal due to the challenges posed by coronavirus as well as the drastic adjustments in the state budget.

The Chief of Staff, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, who represented the governor, also explained that the project inspection had become imperative in order to offer the governor the opportunity to see things himself since the ease of the lockdown, occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to make some clarifications since I am still the supervising Commissioner for Works. Today, we went across local government areas to inspect the projects which Governor Udom Emmanuel had given out and the level of their compliance and completion

“However, we noticed some little challenges, which are traceable to the delay in valuation for compensation to owners of structures in certain areas with the assurances of the contractors.

“Some parts or entire stretch of the roads we have inspected can be asphalted, perhaps in the next one or two months, especially for the fact that drainage and earthwork had been done.”

The governor commended the contractors, whom he noted were serious with their work, but cautioned that the excuses associated with the rainy season were not altogether tenable, as there were still certain kinds of work that could be done, irrespective of the weather conditions. “I appreciate the level of cooperation shown by the contractors by the indigenes of the area.

Government’s intention is to see the works moving, no matter the challenges,” he said. The Youth Leader of Ikot Akpan Essien in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Mr. Akanimo Etukudoh expressed delight that the people’s prayers for good roads had been answered through the governor, even as he assured the state government of the people continuous support to the contractors to ensure that the project was completed within the time frame.

