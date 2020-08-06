News

We’ll complete Ebonyi International Airport in 2022, says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said the International Airport under construction by his administration would be completed and full operations in 2022. He disclosed this at the project site, Onueke in Ezza south local government area of the state while inspecting the project.

Umahi said: “This is 2020 we are looking at 2022 unfailingly to complete this Airport Project. “But most of the important projects we are passionate about completing are these Airport, the College of Medicine, dualisation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, Abakaliki to Enugu and the stadium, these are the major projects we have. “This is the terminal building for the airport, it is like two and a half size of the Shopping Mall, if you can trace the Mall, this is like two and a half size of the Mall.

It is going to be the biggest terminal building in the country. We have done almost 90 percent of the pilling and the vocal, and that’s the real work and it is where takes more money, what’s in the ground is more than what is coming up. “The tarmac is hundred metres wide, it’s like ten-lane by 4 kilometres.

Tarmac is a different thing because there’s impact load, there’s traction load and also there’s dynamic load, there is a special design, but the earthwork is very challenging, we are going through valleys and hills and we are on it. You can see the airport road, it’s about 4 kilometres. The airport flyover is being set out for construction.”

