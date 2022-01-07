We’ll complete moribund agricultural projects in Abuja – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to ensure the completion of the various moribund agricultural projects in the territory. Mandate Secretary for the FCTA Agriculture and RuralDevelopmentSecretariat (ARDS), Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, made the disclosure in a statement by Zakari Aliyu, DeputyDirectorInformation, in Abuja. Ibrahim revealed that the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave him matching orders to take measures to ensure all the moribund agricultural projects in the FCT were revived.

The secretary said completion of all the moribund projects would reposition the agricultural sector toward meeting the yearnings of FCT residents. Ibrahim during a visit to Bwari Area Council to assess the performance level of some agricultural facilities, said efforts would be made to put in place standard agriculture infrastructural facilities at the area council.

The secretary said the on-going project for the FCT Fish Farm Estate would facilitate full scale take-off of fish production and processing activities at the centre. “This is one of the projects that the FCTA will be focusing on, particularly because of the potential it has, not just in terms of job and wealth creation for thousands of residents, but also as a cash cow for generating revenue for the government and enhancing food security.”

