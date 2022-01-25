Well completion method that increases wellbore productivity and minimises authorisation for expenditure

Engr. Omolara Ibikunle

In the oil and gas sector, the term well completion generally refers to the process of preparing a well to the required specifications ready for production (or injection) after drilling operations.

Essentially, there are two methods of well completion: Cased Hole Completion and Open Hole Completion and their primary goals are to stimulate the well to maximize production, and to enhance the well’s lifespan and ease of maintenance.

The Cased Hole Completion produces a higher skin (cementing & perforating induced formation damage) which lowers well productivity, while the associated authorization for expenditure (AFE) is also higher, resulting from additional rig time required to run casing, cement and perforate the pay zone interval.

On the other hand, Open Hole Completion exhibits a higher level of productivity compared to Cased hole completion due to its more contact area with the reservoir, wherein pay zone is fully open to flow with less wells or platforms requirement and lower skin with efficient filter cake cleanup.

This completion method has been widely used in the Oil and Gas industry for effectively exploiting hydrocarbon reserves in both sandstone and carbonate formations since the last three decades. It is in fact, the principal completion method in Deep Water developments owing to its higher productivity rate, which compensates for associated high cost of deep-water equipment.

Deep water is usually defined as an offshore region where the water of depth, from the sea floor (mud line) to the sea level, is between 1,000 ft. and 5,000 ft.

Think about places like the Agbami oilfield which is one of Nigeria’s largest deep water developments or Bonga, which lies 120km south-west of the Niger Delta, with a water depth of over 1,000m.

It is also worth noting that most of these Deep Water developments require sand control techniques and there are various that could be considered such as: Pre-Perforated liners, Stand Alone Screens, Expandable Sand Screens and Open Hole Gravel Pack.

Open Hole Gravel Pack method happens to be the best of these techniques since it guarantees downhole tool longevity for up to 25 years and prevents sanding problem in the life of the well.

For an Open Hole Gravel Pack completion to be successful It is highly important and recommended to completely pack the open hole section because this is what stabilizes the hole, provides a secondary filtration layer as well as protects the completion filtering equipment called Screen.

A successful deployment of Open Hole Gravel Pack ultimately results in a longer completion life (gravel protects screens) which is less challenged by formation granulometry.

The following key parameters must be rightly sized for a successful operation;

• Gravel must be selected to contain the formation sand.

• Screen must be sized to contain gravel or formation sand.

The unique technology that ensures effective gravel pack placement in an open hole using Alternate Path System and viscous fluid to bypass annular bridges (that may form due to losses or localized hole collapse) is called OptiPac*

It uses Alternate Path Screens to ensure effective gravel placement, the screens have shroud for protection in Open Hole, Gravel are carried in viscous fluid like Visco elastic surfactant (VES) Polymer base fluid, pumped at gravel loadings of 4 to 8 ppa (Pounds per proppant added).

The success of this technique relies on successful integration of various operation steps, namely:

• Ensure sufficient fluid viscosity to transport gravel to screen shunts; correct fluid mixing, test and ensure fluid compatibles, batch mix treatment fluids to guarantee quality

• Pump a viscous Pad to separate slurry from any potentially contaminating well fluids and minimize the problems associated with fluid buckling.

• Prevent failure of pumping equipment through use of multiple pump units (Have back-up pumps).

• Use Anti-Swab service tool that contains Bypass ports, maintaining hydrostatic communication with formation throughout operation. This is to ensure that no differential pressure which could possibly lead to filter cake lifting or swabbing of reservoir protective membrane and create fluid loss that would impact the gravel pack operation

• To minimize invasion and subsequent formation damage, Reservoir drilling fluids should be designed to create a low permeability filter cake during drilling.

OptiPac* technology ensures increase in productivity and sand control integrity for longer periods resulting from increased wellbore stability, this helps to manage reservoir problems such as:

• Layered formation

• Contrasts in permeability along reservoir section

• Laminated or high permeability formation

• Wellbore stability

• Reactive shale

• Low or unknown fracture gradient

• Multizone completions

• Sandface completion integrity

A well-executed OptiPac* completion is the technology that delivers 100% complete open hole packing and maximizes well production for the life time of the well, it minimizes overall completion and remediation costs, thus increasing well profitability.

The planning, design, engineering, and deployment are essential to the success of the well completion, reducing to barest minimum non-productive time on the drilling and completion phase.

—Engr. Omolara Ibikunle (MNSE, PMP) is an expert in Completion Engineering and Management in one of the international oil and gas firms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...