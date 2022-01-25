Business

Well completion method that increases wellbore productivity and minimises authorisation for expenditure

Posted on Author Engr. Omolara Ibikunle Comment(0)

Engr. Omolara Ibikunle

 

In the oil and gas sector, the term well completion generally refers to the process of preparing a well to the required specifications ready for production (or injection) after drilling operations.

 

Essentially, there are two methods of well completion: Cased Hole Completion and Open Hole Completion and their primary goals are to stimulate the well to maximize production, and to enhance the well’s lifespan and ease of maintenance.

 

The Cased Hole Completion produces a higher skin (cementing & perforating induced formation damage) which lowers well productivity, while the associated authorization for expenditure (AFE) is also higher, resulting from additional rig time required to run casing, cement and perforate the pay zone interval.

 

On the other hand, Open Hole Completion exhibits a higher level of productivity compared to Cased hole completion due to its more contact area with the reservoir, wherein pay zone is fully open to flow with less wells or platforms requirement and lower skin with efficient filter cake cleanup.

This completion method has been widely used in the Oil and Gas industry for effectively exploiting hydrocarbon reserves in both sandstone and carbonate formations since the last three decades. It is in fact, the principal completion method in Deep Water developments owing to its higher productivity rate, which compensates for associated high cost of deep-water equipment.

Deep water is usually defined as an offshore region where the water of depth, from the sea floor (mud line) to the sea level, is between 1,000 ft. and 5,000 ft.

 

Think about places like the Agbami oilfield which is one of Nigeria’s largest deep water developments or Bonga, which lies 120km south-west of the Niger Delta, with a water depth of over 1,000m.

 

It is also worth noting that most of these Deep Water developments require sand control techniques and there are various that could be considered such as: Pre-Perforated liners, Stand Alone Screens, Expandable Sand Screens and Open Hole Gravel Pack.

Open Hole Gravel Pack method happens to be the best of these techniques since it guarantees downhole tool longevity for up to 25 years and prevents sanding problem in the life of the well.

 

For an Open Hole Gravel Pack completion to be successful It is highly important and recommended to completely pack the open hole section because this is what stabilizes the hole, provides a secondary filtration layer as well as protects the completion filtering equipment called Screen.

 

A successful deployment of Open Hole Gravel Pack ultimately results in a longer completion life (gravel protects screens) which is less challenged by formation granulometry.

The following key parameters must be rightly sized for a successful operation;

• Gravel must be selected to contain the formation sand.

• Screen must be sized to contain gravel or formation sand.

The unique technology that ensures effective gravel pack placement in an open hole using Alternate Path System and viscous fluid to bypass annular bridges (that may form due to losses or localized hole collapse) is called OptiPac*

 

It uses Alternate Path Screens to ensure effective gravel placement, the screens have shroud for protection in Open Hole, Gravel are carried in viscous fluid like Visco elastic surfactant (VES) Polymer base fluid, pumped at gravel loadings of 4 to 8 ppa (Pounds per proppant added).

The success of this technique relies on successful integration of various operation steps, namely:

• Ensure sufficient fluid viscosity to transport gravel to screen shunts; correct fluid mixing, test and ensure fluid compatibles, batch mix treatment fluids to guarantee quality

• Pump a viscous Pad to separate slurry from any potentially contaminating well fluids and minimize the problems associated with fluid buckling.

• Prevent failure of pumping equipment through use of multiple pump units (Have back-up pumps).

• Use Anti-Swab service tool that contains Bypass ports, maintaining hydrostatic communication with formation throughout operation. This is to ensure that no differential pressure which could possibly lead to filter cake lifting or swabbing of reservoir protective membrane and create fluid loss that would impact the gravel pack operation

• To minimize invasion and subsequent formation damage, Reservoir drilling fluids should be designed to create a low permeability filter cake during drilling.
OptiPac* technology ensures increase in productivity and sand control integrity for longer periods resulting from increased wellbore stability, this helps to manage reservoir problems such as:

• Layered formation

• Contrasts in permeability along reservoir section

• Laminated or high permeability formation

 

• Wellbore stability

• Reactive shale

• Low or unknown fracture gradient

• Multizone completions

• Sandface completion integrity

A well-executed OptiPac* completion is the technology that delivers 100% complete open hole packing and maximizes well production for the life time of the well, it minimizes overall completion and remediation costs, thus increasing well profitability.

The planning, design, engineering, and deployment are essential to the success of the well completion, reducing to barest minimum non-productive time on the drilling and completion phase.

 

—Engr. Omolara Ibikunle (MNSE, PMP) is an expert in Completion Engineering and Management in one of the international oil and gas firms.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Toyota beats Mercedes- Benz as most valuable auto brand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Toyota has taken the top spot from Mercedes- Benz in the latest study of the world’s most valuable automotive brands. The report, conducted by London firm Brand Finance, found Toyota has increased its perceived value by 2 per cent, to an estimated AU$76.9 billion.   The study evaluates a number of metrics to estimate a […]
Business

Oyo leads digital drive with ICT infrastructure, training

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As Nigeria moves to digitise its economy, one of the 36 states of the federation, Oyo has taken the lead role through massive deployment of ICT infrastructure and digital skills training for civil servants in the state. These, according to the Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT and e-governance, Mr. Adebayo Akande, have led […]
Business

Netcore highlights pathways to successful email marketing

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A 2020 research compiled by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine digital marketing, has highlighted the key metrics that brands should track to get the best out of their customers’ emails. The email channel played a major role in 2019 as over two billion emails were sent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica