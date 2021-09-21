We’ll conduct free, Congress, says Plateau PDP Caretaker C’ttee

The Senator Tunde Ogbeha Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has pledged to conduct a free and fair State Congress of the Party in the state.

Spokesperson of the PDP Committee in the state and former Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Goar, has said that the party is set to conduct the Congress on Saturday September 25, 2021.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP on June 10, 2021 dissolved Plateau Executive Committee following a series of litigations and Sen. Ogbeha-led Caretaker Committee was constituted.

The state caretaker committee was to oversee the affairs of the state for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from Thursday, June 10.

Goar, while briefing journalists on Tuesday at the party’s Secretariat in Jos, said that the Caretaker Committee successfully conducted ward and local government by-elections.

“We have reached the peak of the assignment that was given to us by NWC of our party. PDP is set for the state congresses come Saturday, September 25, 2021. We appreciate members of the PDP for their efforts at all levels for the success of this committee,” he said.

Hon. Goar said that the screening of the contestants for the various offices would be conducted on Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23.

According to him, the screening exercise would be conducted transparently adding that the National Secretariat had extended the sale of forms for those willing to contest.

