Metro & Crime

We’ll conduct free, Congress, says Plateau PDP Caretaker C’ttee

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Senator Tunde Ogbeha Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has pledged to conduct a free and fair State Congress of the Party in the state.

Spokesperson of the PDP Committee in the state and former Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Goar, has said that the party is set to conduct the Congress on Saturday September 25, 2021.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP on June 10, 2021 dissolved Plateau Executive Committee following a series of litigations and Sen. Ogbeha-led Caretaker Committee was constituted.

The state caretaker committee was to oversee the affairs of the state for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from Thursday, June 10.

Goar, while briefing journalists on Tuesday at the party’s Secretariat in Jos, said that the Caretaker Committee successfully conducted ward and local government by-elections.

“We have reached the peak of the assignment that was given to us by NWC of our party. PDP is set for the state congresses come Saturday, September 25, 2021. We appreciate members of the PDP for their efforts at all levels for the success of this committee,” he said.

Hon. Goar said that the screening of the contestants for the various offices would be conducted on Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23.

According to him, the screening exercise would be conducted transparently adding that the National Secretariat had extended the sale of forms for those willing to contest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

For killing ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who is simply known as ‘Ikonso’. Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team. Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am same […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Ekiti fixes July 17 for reopening of worship centres

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ekiti State government says worship centres across the state will be reopened from July 17, subject to the implementation of new protocols. Kayode Fayemi, governor of the state, announced this in a state-wide broadcast, on Tuesday. He said the decision to reopen mosques for Jumat service on July 17, while churches from July […]
Metro & Crime

Group salutes Ebitu Ukiwe at 80

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Nigeria’s foremost issue based socio-political pressure groups, Committee 21 has extended their fondest birthday congratulations to Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, one of the nation’s finest retired Naval officers and de facto Vice President to former Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), who turned 80 on Monday. In a statement signed by Senator Annie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica