We’ll conduct free, fair APC Primaries for Plateau South bye election – Hon. Ajiya

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Chairman of the All Progresssives Congress (APC) Primary Election Committee for Plateau South Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Habu Isa Ajiya has said they would conduct free and fair election that will be acceptable to not only the candidates, but all the APC delegates in Southern Zone of Plateau State.
Hon. Ajiya stated this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Shendam LGC of the State Venue of the APC Primary elections.
He disclosed that a total of 2,117 delegates from the six local government areas of the Southern Zone are expected to participate in the primary elections.
“We are here today for a family business, APC is a family and all the aspirants are members of one family – the APC, so we will do our best as a committee to conduct free and fair elections that will be acceptable not only to the aspirants, but all the delegates and APC members of Southern Zone.”
Member Representing Shendam, Qua’an Pan and Mikang Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Abuja Hon. Alphonsus Komsol expressed happiness with the arrangement for the primaries, saying APC is a united family whosoever emerges winner of the primaries will be supported during the elections slated for October 31, 2020.
Also speaking the Chairman of Shendam Local Government, Hon. Alex Nantuam assure that all proper arrangements by the local government in terms of security has been properly put in place.
Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong is also from the Southern Senatorial District.
The Southern Senatorial Senate seat became vacant after the death of Late Senator Ignatius Longjan in February.

