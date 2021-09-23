News

We’ll conduct free, fair congress-Plateau PDP c’ttee

The Tunde Ogbeha Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has pledge to conduct a free and fair State Congress of the party in the state. Spokesperson for the committee Emmanuel Goar said the party was set to conduct state congress on Saturday.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on June 10 dissolved the Plateau Executive Committee following a series of litigation and the Tunde Ogbeha led Caretaker Committee was constituted. The committee was to oversee the affairs of the state for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from June 10 Goar, while briefing journalists on Tuesday said the caretaker committee successfully conducted ward and local government byelections. He said: “We have reached the peak of the assignment that was given to us by NWC of our party. The PDP is set for the state congress come Saturday, September 25, 2021, We appreciate members of the PDP for their efforts at all levels for the success of this committee.”

