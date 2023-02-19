We’ll confront post-election violence frontally –IGP Baba

Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, in this interaction with newsmen organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa, gives details on the level of the Force’s preparation for the oncoming general elections and explained why most identified electoral offenders were yet to be prosecuted and convicted. LAWRENCE OLAOYE was there

How do you intend to contain possible post-election violence?

Election security is always before, during and after the elections. The one after is normally what can be referred to as post-election violence. I believe our operation plans go beyond the announcement of results. That is why we are expecting that there might be, or if there is any reaction after the announcement of the election results, then the situation must be confronted frontally based on how it presents itself during which minimum force to bring down the situation would be employed. For that purpose, we are ever ready.

How will you ensure that your men deployed for the conduct of the elections are not compromised?

One or two things that we are doing is to ensure that their welfare is taken care of in terms of benefits and allowances. One other thing is enhancing the level of supervision. Senior officers are deployed to ensure that the personnel do the right thing. That’s another reason why we decided to undertake all the hearings, courses that we have been doing with other security agencies. Lastly, we have also produced a smell pamphlet where duties and responsibilities of officers deployed are clearly stated and are expected to act according to the rules and regulations stated.

What are those special security arrangements being made in the South-East and North-East to ensure that voters exercise their rights?

Strategies are what I can not divulge openly but we are prepared to confront the situation and if we have need for any special intervention we have the arrangement for the simplest way of dispersing violent and destructive rioters.

You identified cash crunch and fuel scarcity as part of the challenges facing the Force ahead of the elections. What are you discussing with the CBN and the NNPC on these?

We believe that the situation will stabilize both in terms of availability of cash and petrol before the 2023 general elections commences.

How will you provide security at places where police facilities have been destroyed?

We are aware of that and have made adequate arrangements to make our presence in those areas in a lot of ways. First, we have enjoyed a lot of goodies through the Police Reform Agenda that we’ve been able to have temporary tents that can be used as houses and offices. Many of them we have received and we are mounting them in those areas to provide the needed shelter for our men to exercise their duties.

Are there identified red zones, areas IGP Babawith highest threats, what proactive measures are you taking to tame violence against banks and their workers?

Yes, there are red zones which are supposed to be known to us. It is not proper for me to come out to say this place is our red zone but it is known to us in our threat analysis and we are making efforts to proactively police those areas.

As for the issue of proactive or reactive approach to Naira swap and so forth, the two are going hand in hand. Proactive and reactive actions are being done in the sense that proactively we’ve been trying to always, not when there is Naira swap or petrol scarcity, it is something that we do day in day to prevent and detect crime or possible breakdown of law and order.

For that reason, we’ve been proactively involved. It is when the proactive actions do not work that you see the reactive. The reactive come when the threat occurs before you can take proactive actions. In fact the reactions that are being undertaken in various places is not something that even in the media you sit down and see.

When you look at the situation, certainly people must react. It all depends on how people can react. We know the situation has made life difficult for people and therefore there must be a reaction. The reality is what we are seeing now. The immediate solution is to ensure that the implementation process which has been discovered to be problematic be quickly looked into and solutions provided to bring down whatever tension that we have within the quickest possible means.

What is the police force doing in respect of threats by one Samuel Ekpa to deal with any government officials or any one that comes out during elections in the South-East?

Simon is talking from somewhere in Finland. There are lots of protocols as it affects this kind of crime. I’m sure our Foreign Ministry and NIA, are looking into this issue to see how it can be taken care of. But for us here is to change the narratives by also pushing out that what he is saying is not something to be looked into. It can be seen as incitement, it can be seen as the work of somebody who wants to destabilize the nation. So I think other ministries and agencies are looking at that issue and making sure that what is supposed to be done is being done particularly the ministry of Information is also sending out messages to counter what Mr. Simon is saying from Finland.

What are you doing to ensure that electoral offenders are prosecuted?

The Electoral Act 2015 as amended gives us the latitude to investigate; it didn’t give us the latitude to prosecute. What we do is to investigate electoral offences and suspects identified, case files accordingly forwarded to INEC for them to file charges so that we can be called to go and give evidence.

I know we have done much in terms of investigation but maybe the prosecution is very slow. In some instances the charges have been filed and the cases have not been concluded to award charges and that is why you can see that nothing has happened. As far as we are concerned, we have done bits by forwarding the case diary for INEC to prosecute.

What does the police have to ensure that abuse of powers and use of security agencies to intimidate people at polling units by the VIPs?

I believe that on election days VIPs are not supposed to be escorted to polling stations or collation centres by security agents. Restriction of movement is supposed to be for all except for those who want to go and exercise their franchise. Our directive to our personnel is that all those that are on essential duties are supposed to be people accredited either by INEC or security agencies..

Even the security agents, we produce cards for ourselves. Police have undertaken to provide personnel and other security agencies with pass and so also the military because not only in identification, there are even abuses in terms of fake this and fake that. All those who are not accredited would not be allowed to move around. We believe we have already sensitized our personnel that they will not be used to intimidate voters and that is why we are not even deploying armed security personnel to polling stations.

Since police in Nigeria are synonymous with bribery and corruption, how is the special intelligent unit created by you going to ensure that votes are not bought or sold on election day?

Even if the police are synonymous with bribery I have also mentioned other agencies that will be on the lookout. If the police are very corrupt the other agencies like the EFCC, the ICPC will check mate vote buyers. We believe that it is not everybody in the police that is corrupt. We have done much in sensitizing our personnel to look at this assignment as a national call to duty and ensure that they do the right thing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...