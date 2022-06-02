We’ll continue to defend interests of all law-abiding citizens abroad – Buhari assures

…promises conduct of free, fair elections in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his government would continue to defend the interests of all law abiding citizens abroad.

The President, who also promised to conduct free and fair elections in 2023, said this at a meeting with Nigerians living in Spain on the sidelines of his official visit to that country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Diaspora team, which met with the President included John Bosco, President of the association, his deputy, Richard Omoregbe, Super Eagles player, who plies his trade with Leganes FC, Madrid, Kenneth Omeruo, Obinna Okafor, a football agent, Mohammed Bashir, a student of Aviation, Segun Adedoyin, studying Global Affairs, and Bright Omorodion, a businessman.

Noting that Nigerians in Spain were in the country to pursue their various careers and vocations in order to sustain themselves and invest back home, Buhari said they have, by so doing, earned Nigeria respect in Spain.

The President said he had information that the Nigerians in Spain were law abiding urging them to continue to be role models for the youth back home.

“As I have always done whenever I am abroad, I wish to reassure all of you in Spain, of the determination of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to continue to remain engaged with our compatriots in the diaspora, for more purposeful partnerships that impact our country and people, it is in the quest for actualising this objective that I established the Diaspora Commission to give focus to the management of this partnership that leads to a win-win situation for Nigeria, at home and abroad.

“On the part of the Federal Government, Nigeria will continue to aggressively protect and defend the interests of all Nigerians abroad, especially the law-abiding compatriots,” he said.

The President assured that his government would not rest until it surmounts the challenges of infrastructure, power, water and transportation facing the country.

While calling on all Nigerians, including the diaspora, to join hands in building the country, Buhari said: “Talking politics, President Buhari said the country has started the process leading to national elections in 2023, noting that government is working tirelessly to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission delivers credible, free and fair elections and a smooth transition to the next democratic government.

This is with a view to concretizing our democracy and being an example to other African countries.”

