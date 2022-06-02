News

We’ll continue to defend interests of all law-abiding citizens abroad – Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…promises conduct of free, fair elections in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his government would continue to defend the interests of all law abiding citizens abroad.

The President, who also promised to conduct free and fair elections in 2023, said this at a meeting with Nigerians living in Spain on the sidelines of his official visit to that country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Diaspora team, which met with the President included John Bosco, President of the association, his deputy, Richard Omoregbe, Super Eagles player, who plies his trade with Leganes FC, Madrid, Kenneth Omeruo, Obinna Okafor, a football agent, Mohammed Bashir, a student of Aviation, Segun Adedoyin, studying Global Affairs, and Bright Omorodion, a businessman.

Noting that Nigerians in Spain were in the country to pursue their various careers and vocations in order to sustain themselves and invest back home, Buhari said they have, by so doing, earned Nigeria respect in Spain.

The President said he had information that the Nigerians in Spain were law abiding urging them to continue to be role models for the youth back home.

“As I have always done whenever I am abroad, I wish to reassure all of you in Spain, of the determination of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to continue to remain engaged with our compatriots in the diaspora, for more purposeful partnerships that impact our country and people, it is in the quest for actualising this objective that I established the Diaspora Commission to give focus to the management of this partnership that leads to a win-win situation for Nigeria, at home and abroad.

“On the part of the Federal Government, Nigeria will continue to aggressively protect and defend the interests of all Nigerians abroad, especially the law-abiding compatriots,” he said.

The President assured that his government would not rest until it surmounts the challenges of infrastructure, power, water and transportation facing the country.

While calling on all Nigerians, including the diaspora, to join hands in building the country, Buhari said: “Talking politics, President Buhari said the country has started the process leading to national elections in 2023, noting that government is working tirelessly to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission delivers credible, free and fair elections and a smooth transition to the next democratic government.

This is with a view to concretizing our democracy and being an example to other African countries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Putin ‘falls asleep’ at Beijing Olympics as Ukrainian team is introduced

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vladimir Putin’s not losing any sleep over the Ukraine conflict. The Russian president appeared to doze off during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics Friday as Ukraine’s national team marched through the stadium. The world leader was caught on camera slumped in his chair with his eyes closed as the athletes were introduced […]
News

Next Nigeria’s president must be a Southern Christian, says Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s next President must be a Southerner and Christian, because the Northerners and Muslims would have served their term of eight years out in 2023 through Gen Muhammadu Buhari. This is the contention of Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist and critic, in a press  statement in Lagos yesterday.  “We cannot run away from religion […]
News

Fuel Increase: FG not irresponsible unamenable to social dialogue

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the purported increase in petrol pump price, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has warned harbingers of false information to desist from portraying the federal government as cruel, irresponsible and unamenable to social dialogue. Ngige in a statement on yesterday in Abuja said government would not increase the price regime of petroleum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica