We’ll continue to defend law-abiding Nigerians living abroad – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will continue to defend all lawabiding Nigerians living in other countries. Buhari, who also promised to conduct a free and fair election in 2023, said this at a meeting with Nigerians living in Spain on the sidelines of his official visit to the European nation. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Diaspora team, which met with the President included John Bosco, President of the association, his deputy, Richard Omoregbe; a Super Eagles player who plies his trade with Leganes, Kenneth Omeruo; Obinna Okafor, a football agent; Mohammed Bashir, a student of Aviation; Segun Adedoyin, studying Global Affairs; and Bright Omorodion, a businessman.

The President said he had information that the Nigerians in Spain were law-abiding, urging them to continue to be role models for youths back home. He said: “As I have always done whenever I am abroad, I wish to reassure all of you in Spain, of the determination of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to continue to remain engaged with our compatriots in the Diaspora. “For more purposeful partnerships that impact our country and people, it is in the quest for actualising this objective that I established the Diaspora Commission to give focus to the management of this partnership that leads to a win-win situation for Nigeria, at home and abroad.”

