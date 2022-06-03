News

We’ll continue to defend law-abiding Nigerians living abroad – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will continue to defend all lawabiding Nigerians living in other countries. Buhari, who also promised to conduct a free and fair election in 2023, said this at a meeting with Nigerians living in Spain on the sidelines of his official visit to the European nation. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Diaspora team, which met with the President included John Bosco, President of the association, his deputy, Richard Omoregbe; a Super Eagles player who plies his trade with Leganes, Kenneth Omeruo; Obinna Okafor, a football agent; Mohammed Bashir, a student of Aviation; Segun Adedoyin, studying Global Affairs; and Bright Omorodion, a businessman.

The President said he had information that the Nigerians in Spain were law-abiding, urging them to continue to be role models for youths back home. He said: “As I have always done whenever I am abroad, I wish to reassure all of you in Spain, of the determination of the Federal Government of Nigeria, to continue to remain engaged with our compatriots in the Diaspora. “For more purposeful partnerships that impact our country and people, it is in the quest for actualising this objective that I established the Diaspora Commission to give focus to the management of this partnership that leads to a win-win situation for Nigeria, at home and abroad.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Japan’s defence minister to discuss China’s activities with US counterpart

Posted on Author Reporter

    Japan’s defence minister, Nobuo Kishi, looks forward to discussing with his U.S. counterpart aspects of China’s activities in the East and South China Sea regions, he said on Tuesday. The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region was “severe”, Kishi said as he began a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. On his […]
News

Xmas carol: Lagos warns against rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Lagos State Government yesterday warned residents no to relax in the observance of safety precaution, saying more people are contracting the deadly virus daily. Speaking at the 2020 Christmas Carol service, the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Elegushi, said despite the challenges posed […]
News

China’s Wuhan says all schools to reopen on Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wuhan, Ground Zero for the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus, will reopen all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday, local authorities said. As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica