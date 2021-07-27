We’ll continue to lubricate ties with Spain, Qatar –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will continue to lubricate her diplomatic relations with Spain and Qatar.

He gave this assurance yesterday at State House while receiving the outgoing ambassadors of Spain and the State of Qatar in separate audiences, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. Addressing the outgoing Spanish Ambassador, Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena,

Buhari said Spain would ever remain relevant to the developed world, saying Nigeria was glad to be in relationship with the European country in the areas of trade, technology and education, among others.

“Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship,” the statement quoted President as saying. Ansorena said he enjoyed his four years in Nigeria, adding that relations between the countries would “continue to be excellent.”

He promised to be a new ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, pledging that his country would continue to invest more in agriculture, food processing and fight human trafficking.

The envoy commended Nigeria’s democracy, saying it had consolidated and would continue to grow.

Buhari told the outgoing Qatari Ambassador, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Muhanadi, that the relations between the two countries had been strong and credible, particularly as oil-producing nations.

He noted that the two countries were closely related, and the ties would be maintained.

