We’ll continue to provide equal opportunity for women – Oyebanji

Posted on

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, yesterday restated the commitment of the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in providing equal access to opportunities for women to enable gender equality. The governor’s wife said inequality is the cause of the clamour for gender equality by the advocates. Oyebanji spoke yesterday at an event organised to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration. She used the occasion to canvass for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s state assembly election. She added that IWD provides an opportunity to celebrate the progress and accomplishments of women globally and in Ekiti State in particular. “Women’s activism for change has been driven by oppression and inequality, dating back to the historic 1908 march of 15,000 women in New York City. The United Nations acknowledged the first International Women’s Day in 1995, and since then, it has become a yearly practice to celebrate women globally.”

2023: Afenifere leading Obi’s campaign -Ohanaeze

Posted on

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has formerly announced that the sister cultural organisation in the South West Afenifere is leading the campaign in support of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. The body further noted that the allegation in some quarters that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body is not supporting Obi is not true […]
Ortom seeks end to Benue/Ebonyi boundary strife

Posted on

…over mysterious disappearance of nine persons   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has appealed to warring communities of Benue and Ebonyi states which share borders to sheathe their swords and embrace peace for the development of their areas.   The governor made the  appeal while reacting to the sudden disappearance of nine persons from Ado […]
Insecurity: Military undergoing strategic, administrative, operational changes – DHQ

Posted on

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has given indication of on-going reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels. According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters. […]

