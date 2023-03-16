We’ll continue to provide equal opportunity for women – Oyebanji

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, yesterday restated the commitment of the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in providing equal access to opportunities for women to enable gender equality. The governor’s wife said inequality is the cause of the clamour for gender equality by the advocates. Oyebanji spoke yesterday at an event organised to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration. She used the occasion to canvass for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s state assembly election. She added that IWD provides an opportunity to celebrate the progress and accomplishments of women globally and in Ekiti State in particular. “Women’s activism for change has been driven by oppression and inequality, dating back to the historic 1908 march of 15,000 women in New York City. The United Nations acknowledged the first International Women’s Day in 1995, and since then, it has become a yearly practice to celebrate women globally.”

