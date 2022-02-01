We’ll continue to provide funds for the health sector – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the National Assembly will continue to provide funds to strengthen the health sector.

Gbajabiamila noted that since inception of the 9th House, there have been a lot of unprecedented interventions in the health sector, including addressing issues related to strike action by health workers.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of a three-day training for health workers in Plateau State held in Jos on Monday, the speaker said the Nigerian health sector needs a lot in terms of infrastructure and others.

Gbajabiamila noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the country’s health institutions, which necessitated some interventions from the House.

He said: “We’re all aware that in Nigeria, we have health problems; problem with our infrastructure, problem with our health personnel and so many other things.

But in the last couple of years, the COVID pandemic exposed the underbelly of our health institutions.”

