We’ll continue to push for justice, fairness in global affairs, says Buhari at AU

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would continue to push for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

Buhari gave this assurance at the side line meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union (AU) meetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said Nigeria would continue to pursue peace and progress of Africa and other parts of the world.

The President said the country remained unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

The President assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress, while upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the Middle East, particularly relations with Israel, had deteriorated over the years, adding that the world needs to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked Buhari for his leadership role in the continent.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now.

“Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom,” he said.

