We’ll continue to reward excellence – Commissioner

Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, has reiterated the commitment of the state government to reward outstanding students for continued improvement in the school system.

 

Arigbabu gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the state stage of the 25th Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS) competition, where learners, who made the state proud, were rewarded with cash gifts in order to enhance their academic pursuit, apart from the scholarship offered them by the Federal Government.

According to the Commissioner, the winners of the last edition of the JETS competition, Azeem Gbolahan; Global Mathematics Competition winner, Faith Odunsi and the young poet, Precious Oyibo were rewarded for their outstanding performances.

He, therefore, enjoined the state contingent to the national final of JETS in Nasarawa State later in the year, to avoid distraction and perform excellently for them to emerge as winners in confirmation to the position of Ogun State as number one in JETS competition.

“If you do well in the JETS competition, you should know that you are making the state proud, the federal and state governments will support you to make your academic pursuit easy, for you to be in the limelight,” Arigbabu said.

 

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, who was represented by the Director of Education, Curriculum and Evaluation, Mrs. Mariam Oloko, said the Local Organising Committee for the competition was working to ensure that the state sustain its winning prowess in the competition since its reactivation in 2020.

In his welcome address, the Director of Education, Department of Science and Technology, Mr. Sunkanmi Ogunpola, noted that the national final of the 25th edition of JETS competition earlier scheduled for 2023 will now be held this year due to the general election next year.

 

In his remarks, winner of the competition in the senior category, Enoch Afenisumen from Great Grace Secondary School, Owode Yewa said he was grateful to God for making his school proud at the state level, even as he promised to work hard with other contingent to enable Ogun State to retain its leading position

 

