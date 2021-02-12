We’ll crush violent protests –FG

…says LASG owes multinationals N30bn on plaza

The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of persons planning to take part in another wave of protests at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who issued the warning at a media chat in Abuja, said the government will not tolerate any further resort to violence in the name of #EndSARS protests.

He said that security agents have been placed on red alert in the event of any eventuality. Some proponents of the #EndSARS campaign recently served a notice of their plan to return to the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday, February 13. The ”Occupy Lekki Toll Gate” flyers have been circulating online and have gained thousands of supporters.

Mohammed said that while peaceful protests were the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests were not and will not be tolerated, as the chances that any peaceful protest being hijacked are very high at this time in the country. The minister, who ruled out any form of dialogue with the organisers of the proposed protest, said should they ignore the warnings of the government and make good their threat to converge on Lekki Toll Gate, the security agencies “will do the needful” to stop the protest from escalating into widespread violence.

“You hold dialogue with people you can see and identify. You don’t hold dialogue with people who are in Canada, Germany, United States or United Kingdom and who are using fake names on social media. “Based on the intelligence at the disposal of the Federal Government, some Nigerian activists have linked up with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country.

We cannot and must not allow this to happen. “Never again will the Federal Government allow the kind of violence that was perpetrated across the country under the guise of the #EndSARS last October. Never again will anyone or group be allowed to destroy cities or to kill and maim innocent citizens, including security agents, under any guise,” he said. Mohammed said it was unreasonable for anyone to think that there will be no resumption of business activities at the Lekki Toll Plaza because the matter was before a panel of inquiry.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Government currently owed some multinationals about N30 billion in respect of the construction of the Lekki highway and toll plaza, adding that the facility must be operational for the government to offset its debt.

“For those who are using justice as an alibi for another round of destruction, let me say this: As we speak, the Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units, are continuing with the assignments.

In Lagos, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry has an added responsibility of investigating the incident of October 20th at the Lekki Toll Gate. “The trillion naira destruction of Lagos, in particular, remains too fresh a wound. Hundreds, including the youth, lost their livelihoods to the wanton attacks in Lagos.

The burnt wreckage of public buses that were wantonly set ablaze by rampaging hoodlums remains in their positions as a sad and gory reminder of the unprecedented attacks. The city is still reeling from the warlike destruction,” he said.

The central government vowed not to allow a repeat of wanton destruction of property in the wake of #EndSARS protests. “Like we have said many times, anyone who has any information on the alleged shooting or purported massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate, including the names and addresses of those who were purportedly killed, should head to the Panel to give it such information. This is how to enhance the search for justice, not by rabble rousing or engaging in media shows. “A situation in which six soldiers and 37 policemen were murdered in cold blood by hoodlums will not repeat itself.

The attack, looting and razing of 269 private and public property will not happen again. The killing of 57 civilians will not be re-enacted. “We, therefore, strongly warn those who are planning to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to desist. We know that many of those who have been loudest on social media in advertising the plan to reconvene in Lagos on Saturday are not even in Nigeria.

They are elsewhere around the world fanning the embers of violence and inciting gullible people back home. No one should fall for their antics. No government anywhere will allow a repeat of the kind of destruction, killing and maiming wrought by the hijackers of #End- SARS protests last year,” Mohammed said. It would be recalled that the #EndSARS campaign started last October as a peaceful protest against police brutality.

The protesters, who were on the streets for almost two weeks, had a five-point demand which included the immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families; setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within 10 days and increase police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Although the government swiftly acceded to these requests, the protesters refused to leave the streets, insisting that the pronouncements must be implemented to the letter before they stand down. In view of this defiance, the Lagos State Government declared a dusk-todawn curfew and this led to a series of actions that culminated in the hijacking of the protests by hoodlums, who perpetrated unimaginable violence in Lagos and other cities across the country.

