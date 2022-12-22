News Top Stories

We’ll deal with criminals hiding under agitations, says IGP

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

…as Police kill four IPOB members in Ebonyi, recover Russian made grenades

…declare full-scale probe of Southern

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said the force is not intimidated by the violent activities of Biafra agitators, assuring South East residents of their safety before, during and after the 2023 election. Baba stated this during the inauguration of an ultra- modern divisional police station in Amawbia, Anambra State yesterday.

According to him, the police won’t spare criminals masquerading as agitations to attack innocent people and destroy public facilities. Baba described the agitators’ action as “a smokescreen” for criminality, warning that they would no longer allow such criminals to keep operating in the region. The police chief said: “I understand the security challenges being faced by the people of the South East, especially Anambra State. We cannot be intimidated by the threat of those groups in the name of Biafra because they are a mere smokescreen.

“We shall provide a level playing field and security for politicians to campaign and for people to perform the civil rights during the election and the enumeration period and guarantee a free, fair and credible election in 2023.” The Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng pleaded with the IGP for more Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) as well as other operational vehicles for effective policing in the state. Governor Charles Soludo, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Ben Chiobi, said the state government would not relent in assisting the law enforcement agencies in battling insecurity in Anambra.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu felicitates with GAC leader, Olusi, at 86

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, the Leader of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, on his 86 years birthday. Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday described Olusi, as a visionary […]
News

Trump endorses McDaniel to remain RNC chair, ponders 2024 run

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel to stay on in her position, in what one source said could be a prelude to Trump’s announcing plans to run for president in 2024. Normally, a president who loses an election does not influence who the RNC picks as its […]
News

Lagos Election: We expected better primary process in APC –Adediran

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, within the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), has said that better primary and selection process for the council elections was expected in the party. Adediran, who spoke against the backdrop of the local government elections holding in the state today said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica