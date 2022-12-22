We’ll deal with criminals hiding under agitations, says IGP

…as Police kill four IPOB members in Ebonyi, recover Russian made grenades

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said the force is not intimidated by the violent activities of Biafra agitators, assuring South East residents of their safety before, during and after the 2023 election. Baba stated this during the inauguration of an ultra- modern divisional police station in Amawbia, Anambra State yesterday.

According to him, the police won’t spare criminals masquerading as agitations to attack innocent people and destroy public facilities. Baba described the agitators’ action as “a smokescreen” for criminality, warning that they would no longer allow such criminals to keep operating in the region. The police chief said: “I understand the security challenges being faced by the people of the South East, especially Anambra State. We cannot be intimidated by the threat of those groups in the name of Biafra because they are a mere smokescreen.

“We shall provide a level playing field and security for politicians to campaign and for people to perform the civil rights during the election and the enumeration period and guarantee a free, fair and credible election in 2023.” The Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng pleaded with the IGP for more Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) as well as other operational vehicles for effective policing in the state. Governor Charles Soludo, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Ben Chiobi, said the state government would not relent in assisting the law enforcement agencies in battling insecurity in Anambra.

