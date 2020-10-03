News Top Stories

We’ll defeat BOKO Haram IN 90 DAYS with AFRICAN SCIENCE –Amotekun

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ali Garba Comment(0)

…we won’t fire a shot , no guns, no weapons

With very stern assurances that the Boko Haram insurgency would end in just 90 days, if given the permission to engage the terrorists, the South West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, has offered to help the Federal Government and the Borno State Government in the task of ending the insurgency, without firing a gunshot.

These assurances came from none other than the Director General of Amotekun, Mr. Amitolu Shittu, who has allayed the fears of a blood shed or any unnecessary termination of human lives, as the group reached out to both governments for their nods.

Shittu, who was emphatic that his group will quench the insurgency in 90 days without firing guns or such weaponries and equipment, pleaded that Federal Government and the Borno State Government to give his men the go-ahead while declaring that his outfit will defeat the outlawed terror group in 90 days. Speaking with journalists in Bauchi, Shittu said if the two governments would involve Amotekun to combat the Boko Haram insurgency that they would be defeated in matter of days. He said: “I can assure you that Boko Haram would be defeated within 90 days. Involve different people all over Nigeria, we should forget about ego.

Let’s join hands together and force them out. Amotekun would defeat Boko Haram within 90 days and you would not hear of them again.” According to him, security agencies would not do the work of security alone; Amotekun is there to complement their efforts, adding that security is a joint responsibility, which requires the involvement of everyone in securing the lives and property of the people.

He added: “At my level, we have arrested kidnappers in the forest, hand them over to the Police without firing guns, without doing anything we will capture Boko Haram like fowl and we arrest their commander if we are asked to do so.

“We will use African science, African science is real. Insurgency is abnormal and abnormal situation requires abnormal solutions we will tackle it with all seriousness. It’s not about tea and bread issue but we have the solutions at hand to defeat Boko Haram and banditry. “When you have guns, you have other weapons; there are anti-guns and anti-weapons including bombs and that is what we will deploy to defeat Boko Haram without firing guns.

“Boko Haram is an embarrassment to the nation and we must come together as brothers and sisters to defeat them. We have the capacity to defeat them within 90 days, we will deploy the chemistry of African science.” He explained that the best way to tackle security challenges in Nigeria is that all Nigerians must come together to ensure that Boko Haram, banditry and arm to very is defeated.

“The fight should not be left to security outfits alone, region or groups but everybody has to participate to flush the bad eggs out,” he said. The Amotekun DG further added that Amotekun was established with the sole aim of supporting the Police, DSS, CSDC, Army and all security agencies in the country both conventional and ordinary and to complement their efforts in the area of community policing and protection of lives and property.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG moves to reposition science, technology education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has unveiled and launched a National Policy on Science and Technology Education, with a view to repositioning the acquisition of science, technical and vocational skills, to drive national growth and development. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, noted that the absence of a roadmap for […]
News

Five Christians killed for their faith

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A young woman in the Khunti district of Jharkhand has become the fifth victim in a string of Christians killed in India because of their faith.   The woman, 25-year-old Suman Munda, was found dead on July 19 in a deserted place near her home, according to Vatican News. Just one month earlier, on June […]
News

MultiChoice now offers auto-renewal on subscriptions to DStv & GOtv customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay TV entertainment company in Nigeria has introduced an auto-renewal payment option for its DStv and GOtv customers. All active and inactive customers on both platforms will now be able to pay and renew their subscriptions automatically by downloading either MyDStv or MyGOtv App, and follow the instructions when they log […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: