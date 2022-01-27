We’ll defeat forces of evil, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his government would defeat all the forces of evil making life uncomfortable for the people.

The President, who again directed the nation’s Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country, said this Thursday at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs, Buhari assured the people that he remained unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

The President wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists.

“Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for the show of sympathy assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

