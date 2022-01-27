News

We’ll defeat forces of evil, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his government would defeat all the forces of evil making life uncomfortable for the people.

The President, who again directed the nation’s Armed Forces and other security services to deal decisively with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability in the country, said this Thursday at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto over the recent loss of lives and property as a result of outrageous attacks by bandits and other criminal gangs, Buhari assured the people that he remained unrelenting in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

The President wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists.

“Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for the show of sympathy assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SuperBid Hits The Bitcoin Exchange With A Splash. Here’s Why?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

NFTs have become a popular topic in the mainstream media since users may leverage the power of blockchain to generate a profit online without worrying about being fleeced. Since anyone can participate in auctions, users can use cryptocurrencies from select crypto wallets to make the process faster, more efficient, and worthwhile. The SuperBid token was […]
News

Aragbiji lauds Oyetola on healthcare, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayorinde Olabomi (Odundun IV) along with members of his royal council on Friday paid a thank you visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.   The Aragbiji commended the Governor for finally approving the construction of the Osogbo- Iragbiji- Kelebe road which construction has since commenced.   The […]
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom receives 63,336 doses of Moderna vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom state government yesterday said it has received 63,336 doses of Moderna Vaccine to help combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state. The Chairman, Akwa Ibom COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo yesterday. Ekuwem said that the state was set for an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica