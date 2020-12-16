We’ll deliver Kwankwaso presidency in 2023, Kano PDP

The newly inaugurated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive members loyal to Kwankwasiyya group have promised to deliver in earnest the presidency to their leader, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in 2023.

This was even as the new executive promised to appropriately document all alleged atrocities committed by the Umar Abdullahi Ganduje administration, including selling of public properties to take legal actions on it.

The party’s new elected Chairman in Kanom State, Shehu Sagagi, hinted while assuming office on Monday that the inauguration of the new executive was done from wards, local governments and state levels, intentionally to commence in full force the 2023 campaigns.

“Let me sound a warning to Governor Ganduje on all the atrocities he is committing, we are documenting everything and we will take legal action to retrieve every single assets sold fraudulently by his government.”

He added: “We are doing what we are doing today as a strong move towards reclaiming our stolen mandate and also winning the presidency in 2023 that is why we are putting our house in order to ensure victory.”

The new chairman also warned that the party would not allow Governor Ganduje escape with the alleged atrocities committed, including inflation of contracts and outright selling of public properties.

“Our party is rebuilding its mechanism from wards, local governments to state and no doubt 2023 will certainly be our chance and anybody who tries to repeat the rigging of 2019, by stealing our mandate will have himself to blame.”

The chairman urged other factions of the PDP in the state to join forces with the new executive to win the nation and indeed Kano State.

Like this: Like Loading...