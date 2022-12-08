News

We’ll deliver most credible election in Plateau – REC

The Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Oliver Agundu has pledged to deliver the most credible and transparent election in the history of the state in 2023. Agundu made the pledge yesterday in Jos during an interaction with journalists. He said Plateau will next week receive the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The REC said: “There is no going back on the use of BVAS for the 2023 general election. Candidates should not deceive themselves but concentrate their energy on campaigns, within the provisions of the Electoral Act to canvass for votes, as everything will be transparent and in fairness to all parties. “Let me use this opportunity to remind you all that the REC has an office that should serveashisadministrativeseat fortheconductof allbusinesses relatingtomyofficeastheResidentElectoralCommissioner.”

 

