News

We’ll deliver Sagamu-Benin, Lagos-Ibadan expressways, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…to consider tax credit as funding option for Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Ota-Idiroko roads

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that his administration would complete the construction of the Sagamu-Benin, Lagos-Ibadan and commission the same before the end of this year.
The President, who gave this assurance Thursday at the inauguration of key projects in Ogun State, also hinted that the government would consider tax credit options for the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Ota-Idiroko roads.
According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for delivering visionary and trail-blazing projects for the people, even in the midst of prevailing and challenging circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Describing Abiodun as the “performing Governor of Nigeria’s Gateway State,” the President said he was a worthy example of ‘‘promises made, promises kept.’’
He noted that the lofty projects: the Gateway City Gate; the 42-km Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Road; the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway and two Housing Estates for low, medium and high income earners at Kobape and Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, respectively, could not have materialised without the state government’s huge investment and commitment to security of lives and property.
He said: “This has made Ogun State one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country and investors’ destination of choice. You (Prince Abiodun) have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our party very well.”
The President expressed delight that the 14km Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road commissioned by him has been reconstructed into a modern expressway by the state government while noting that the impressive road would complement the Sagamu-Benin Expressway that the Federal Government is currently reconstructing and also due for commissioning this year.
‘‘Just across the road is the 42-km Sagamu-Interchange-Abeokuta Road which the state government has reconstructed and equipped with street lights
‘‘That road enjoys a direct linkage with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that the Federal Government is rebuilding and due for completion later this year,” he said.
Buhari said he was impressed by the quality of the roads and the creative way he deployed resources to reconstruct and rehabilitate them.
‘‘It is significant to note that the two road projects being commissioned today are federal roads. This is an example of constructive engagement, cooperation and collaboration between the states and Federal Government.
‘‘These roads also fit well into our rail transportation master plan that connects Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital to Kano, with Ogun State having more rail stations, along the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor.’’
Commenting on the housing programme of the Ogun Governor, the President commended its inclusiveness, saying it is equally heart-warming that it cut across different social strata, capturing the low, medium and high income earners.
Admiring the Gateway City Gate Project, the Nigerian leader said: “It is not just a park beautification project. It depicts that something new is happening in Ogun State, a welcoming entrance into the state capital at the centre point of the state.”
Responding to requests by Abiodun to give priority to the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and the Sango Otta-Idiroko roads respectively, the President assured the people of Ogun State that the roads would receive Federal Government attention.
He announced that the Federal Government would consider extending tax credit as a funding option for the reconstruction of these roads, as done for the 100-km Sagamu Interchange-Papalanto-Ilaro Road.
Similarly, the President promised to consider the approval of the reconstruction of Sagamu-Ogijo Road by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited under the tax credit scheme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nathalie Nicole Smith: Training Women across the Globe to Be Confident and Independent

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The beauty and wellness maven, and well-known philanthropist, Nathalie Nicole Smith is leading by example as she goes about inspiring several confident and independent women worldwide. Here’s her story. Let’s delve. Nathalie eyed for nothing but greatness right from a very young age. As she went through grade school and college, she realized that her […]
News

WHO: 41,000 health workers infected with COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that over 41,000 health workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Africa. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, made this known in her message to mark this year’s World Patient Safety […]
News

Woman arrested in Vatican fraud scandal

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Italian finance police official told Reuters that Marogna was arrested in Milan. Italian media reports said she was arrested under an international warrant issued by Vatican magistrates. In recent days, Italian media have run interviews in which Marogna said she had received €500,000 ($587,350) from Becciu to run a “parallel diplomacy” to help […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica