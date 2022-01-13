We’ll deliver Sagamu-Benin, Lagos-Ibadan expressways, Buhari assures

…to consider tax credit as funding option for Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Ota-Idiroko roads

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that his administration would complete the construction of the Sagamu-Benin, Lagos-Ibadan and commission the same before the end of this year.

The President, who gave this assurance Thursday at the inauguration of key projects in Ogun State, also hinted that the government would consider tax credit options for the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Ota-Idiroko roads.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for delivering visionary and trail-blazing projects for the people, even in the midst of prevailing and challenging circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing Abiodun as the “performing Governor of Nigeria’s Gateway State,” the President said he was a worthy example of ‘‘promises made, promises kept.’’

He noted that the lofty projects: the Gateway City Gate; the 42-km Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Road; the 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway and two Housing Estates for low, medium and high income earners at Kobape and Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, respectively, could not have materialised without the state government’s huge investment and commitment to security of lives and property.

He said: “This has made Ogun State one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country and investors’ destination of choice. You (Prince Abiodun) have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our party very well.”

The President expressed delight that the 14km Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road commissioned by him has been reconstructed into a modern expressway by the state government while noting that the impressive road would complement the Sagamu-Benin Expressway that the Federal Government is currently reconstructing and also due for commissioning this year.

‘‘Just across the road is the 42-km Sagamu-Interchange-Abeokuta Road which the state government has reconstructed and equipped with street lights

‘‘That road enjoys a direct linkage with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that the Federal Government is rebuilding and due for completion later this year,” he said.

Buhari said he was impressed by the quality of the roads and the creative way he deployed resources to reconstruct and rehabilitate them.

‘‘It is significant to note that the two road projects being commissioned today are federal roads. This is an example of constructive engagement, cooperation and collaboration between the states and Federal Government.

‘‘These roads also fit well into our rail transportation master plan that connects Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital to Kano, with Ogun State having more rail stations, along the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor.’’

Commenting on the housing programme of the Ogun Governor, the President commended its inclusiveness, saying it is equally heart-warming that it cut across different social strata, capturing the low, medium and high income earners.

Admiring the Gateway City Gate Project, the Nigerian leader said: “It is not just a park beautification project. It depicts that something new is happening in Ogun State, a welcoming entrance into the state capital at the centre point of the state.”

Responding to requests by Abiodun to give priority to the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and the Sango Otta-Idiroko roads respectively, the President assured the people of Ogun State that the roads would receive Federal Government attention.

He announced that the Federal Government would consider extending tax credit as a funding option for the reconstruction of these roads, as done for the 100-km Sagamu Interchange-Papalanto-Ilaro Road.

Similarly, the President promised to consider the approval of the reconstruction of Sagamu-Ogijo Road by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited under the tax credit scheme.

