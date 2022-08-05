News

We’ll deliver Tinubu, Shettima in 2023, says Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Newly appointed Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, has disclosed that campaigning for APC Presi- dential flag bearer Senator Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima wouldn’t be a difficult task for him in Plateau and Nigeria.

Lalong, who is also the Chairman Northern governor Forum Stated this on Thursday while Speaking with Journalists after arriving at Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos. The Director General also noted that his appointment to lead the Tinubu campaign trains has shown that the Labour of the People of Plateau State is not in Vain. “To the people of Plateau state, I would say that our labour is not in vain, to us in Plateau is not a difficult matter, when we were campaigning in 2015, some people say our party was a Muslim party and we won the election, but we won twice.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: PDP unfit to ask for Buhari’s resignation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Presidency has dismissed the demand for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the moral rights to raise questions about Buhari’s capacity to rule the country.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said those calling for the impeachment of […]
News

Abia, Imo youths, students unite against extortion on roads

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The youths and students in Abia and the Imo States under the umbrella of the Youths and Students Advocates for Development (YSAD) yesterday began a campaign against police extortion on roads. YSAD disclosed this during a press conference, which was held in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, where the group launched a […]
News Top Stories

FG moves to cut $2.16bn annual capital flight in telecoms

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…frowns at foreigners’ domination of telcos’ mgt The Federal Government has introduced a new policy targeted at reducing capital flight in the telecommunications sector. According to the policy document obtained by our correspondent, approximately $2.16 billion outflow of foreign exchange is recorded in the telecommunications sector annually. The government said the new National Policy for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica