We’ll deliver Tinubu, Shettima in 2023, says Lalong

The Newly appointed Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, has disclosed that campaigning for APC Presi- dential flag bearer Senator Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Sen. Kashim Shettima wouldn’t be a difficult task for him in Plateau and Nigeria.

Lalong, who is also the Chairman Northern governor Forum Stated this on Thursday while Speaking with Journalists after arriving at Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos. The Director General also noted that his appointment to lead the Tinubu campaign trains has shown that the Labour of the People of Plateau State is not in Vain. “To the people of Plateau state, I would say that our labour is not in vain, to us in Plateau is not a difficult matter, when we were campaigning in 2015, some people say our party was a Muslim party and we won the election, but we won twice.”

