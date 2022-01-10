We’ll deploy more security strategies to keep Oyo safe, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, promised to deploy more security strategies to keep the state safe and secure in the New Year. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, at the Armed Forces remembrance celebration, Church service, held at the St. Peter’s Church, Aremo, Ibadan, said that the government will continue to ensure that the welfare of the Armed forces is guaranteed. He said: “As a state, we will continue to care for the families of the fallen heroes and ensure that their welfare is guaranteed. “For all of us who live in Oyo State, I think we should all ensure that when we see people who have lost their spouses, either as members of the Armed Forces or not, who have fought gallantly to make Nigeria Safe, we should always support them like our children and give them special privileges as much as we can. “Indeed, security has improved in our state and I am sure you have heard the Governor acknowledged that a number of times. A lot of it has to do with the strategy that has been deployed, the cooperation.
