We’ll deploy multi-faceted solutions in fighting insecurity, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government would deploy multi-faceted solutions in fighting insecurity in the New Year.

 

The President in his New Year message also vowed to leverage on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to create jobs in 2022. Recalling that Nigeria, like other countries in the world, faced significant challenges that occurred as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the President said the persistent insecurity in certain parts of the country may have threatened to unravel the incremental gains achieved in the real sectors of the economy and in the administration’s overall objective to position the nation on the irreversible trajectory of sustainable growth

and progress.

 

He, however, assured that his government would remain resolute in its commitments and shall continue to press ahead with its programmes and plans. Noting that the path to nationhood was often fraught with unpredictable difficulties and challenges, the President said: “There is no doubt that the issue of security remains at the front burner of priority areas that this administration has given utmost attention to.

 

‘‘As a follow up to our promise to re-energize and reorganize the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police, it is on record that this administration has invested heavily in re-equipping our military in line with upgrading the platforms and firepower required to tackle the current challenges being faced in the country.”

 

According to him, the number of insurgents an  bandits willing to surrender to the security forces attested to the results of the government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country.

 

“Government, however, realises that victory on the battlefield is just one aspect of sustainable victory. We know that to fully win this war, we must also win the peace and real security lies in winning the hearts and minds of the affected citizens.

 

‘‘To this end, working with our international partners and neighbouring countries, we would be deploying multi-faceted solutions that will be targeted at addressing human security at the grassroots, before it leads to insecurity,” he said.

 

Honouring the gallant military, police and other security agents who lost their lives in the cause of protecting the people, Buhari gave the assurance that his government would remain fully committed to upholding the constitutional  provisions that protect all Nigerians from any form of internal and external aggression.

 

Ontheeconomy, thePresident said thegovernmenthad showna highlevelofresilienceaddingthat lessons learnt from COVID-19 had encouraged it to intensify effortstomitigateitssocio- economic effects on the country.”

 

“Despite the challenges we have faced as a Nation, the good news is that we have so far recorded four consecutive quarters of growth after the negative growth rates recorded in Quarter 2 and Quarter 3 of 2020 due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

 

He expressed the hope that with Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in place, the much needed legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the development of the energy sector, the host communities, and Nigeria as a nation were assured.

 

