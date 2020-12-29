We’ll develop Oyo through mineral resources, agriculture – Makinde

…as gov meets Obas, renders account of stewardship

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that his administration’s determination to extract value from mineral resources deposited in the Oke Ogun area of the state andthe competitive advantage of the area in terms of agriculture would boost agribusiness and the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The governor made this disclosure during a visit to the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, where he met with traditional rulers from Oke Ogun Zone 1, assuring them that his government would continue to do everything possible to develop the state and uplift its people.

Makinde, who maintained that Oke Ogun was a treasurebase for the state, insisted that his government would treat it as such, highlighted some of the on-going projects aimed at developing the zone in line with the economic expansion agenda of the administration. He said: “Apart from the fact that I came to greet Kabiyesi and other paramount chiefs that are here seated, I pray that we shall live to see the coming year and shall be a fulfilling one for us.

“I really want to appreciate you for the support you are giving to the current administration in Oyo State. It is your government too. If a state is progressing, it means the rulers at the helm of affairs are practically doing what they are supposed to do. And 2020 in particular has been a very challenging one.

We can see that all of us are wearing face masks and observing other guidelines because we are faced with pandemic and economic meltdown. So, it was really tasking. Of course, in our locality here, the issue of banditry is also another issue. “For instance, Saki shares an international border and it is more of an international issue because we have bandits all the way from Mali that are trying to cross. Once they gain entrance into anywhere they canoperate, theywillstaythere. “When we inaugurated Amotekun, you gave us your support. When some bandits went to the bush at Kishi, we were able to flush them out with all the efforts of all of us here. “So, we want to use this opportunity to say thank you to you all.” In his response, the Okere of Saki, appreciated the governor and his entourage, stating that the Makinde administration had done many things to make people happy especially in Saki. He said: “On Saki Township Road, we are gradually seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The speed at which the project is being done is commendable. Really speaking, in the Oke Ogun axis of the state, we have so many things to thank Governor Makinde for.

“Many of our people also asked us to thank you concerning the way you handled the LAUTECH divorce issue successfully. We have also heard that you are planning to make it a multi-campus institution. We wanttobegyouthatweneedtwo campuseshereinOkeOgun.

“If you have observed, our axis is the only zone that is backward in Oyo State, which is not supposed to be so. I am saying this because we are blessed with many mineral resources. We just want someone that can support us a little bit. And who will? It is actually the government.”

