We’ll do all it takes to secure our countries, Buhari assures Nigerien President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, that Nigeria and Niger Republic would do all it takes to secure both countries.

 

Buhari gave the assurance Monday while playing host to the newly inaugurated Nigerien leader who was in Nigeria for his first international visit.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said “We will stabilize our region for the benefit of the two countries.”

 

According to Buhari, Nigerians and Nigeriens are people with similar culture, language and ways of life.

 

He said both countries share about 1,500 kilometres of land border and therefore could not afford to ignore each other.

 

The President congratulated Bazoum on winning the recent presidential election, and his successful inauguration into office.

 

“You have been in the system for a long time. The only thing is that you had never been President. Now you are one,” the host President said, assuring that Nigeria would assist its close neighbour in diverse ways as required.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

