We’ll do everything possible to maintain law and order, Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government on Tuesday said that this administration would do everything within its reach to maintain law and order in the state as it warned against alleged attempts by some persons to forcefully take over the leadership of Azuzama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.
Governor Douye Diri, who issued the warning at a meeting in Yenagoa involving the state government, security agencies and representatives of Azuzuama Kingdom, frowned at reports of unrest in Azuzuama over leadership position, a development which he described as mundane and uncalled for.
Represented by the Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Governor Diri maintained that government would not fold its arms and watch anybody or group of persons take the laws into their hands under any guise to cause insecurity in any community.
Urging the people of Azuzama to remain peaceful, the governor cautioned those who are seeking to lead, to do so by following due process in the interest of peace and stability for sustainable development and prosperity to thrive in the various communities.

