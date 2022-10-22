We’ll do everything to bring Wike back to the fold–Babatope

Former publicity secretary of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has assured Nigerians that the party’s standard bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has much to offer Nigerians. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Babatope stated confidently that the PDP would win the 2023 General Elections and rectify all the bad things that Nigerian politicians brought upon the country. Excerpt…

Now that campaign has started, your party is in the opposition, what are your expectations from Nigerians?

I want Nigerians to pray for us and I want them to know that we of the PDP have learned our lessons during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan. We have been doing very well for the people and the PDP would win the election.

We learned that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, suddenly travelled out of the country and before then he was quoted to admonished Northerners not vote for Igbo and Yoruba candidates…

He didn’t say all those things. That is what pains me about Nigerians. Atiku is from the Northern part of the country and if they ask him what he would do for them would he say he would be hostile to them. He didn’t say all those things that are credited to him, and we all forget that Atiku Abubakar married a Yoruba woman and there was a time he had an affair with an Igbo woman. His wife, Titilayo, is even from Ijeshaland in Osun State. How can someone say that they should cut a part of his body off, whether we like it or not, Yorubas are parts of his body, Igbos are part of his body, how can he say they should cut them off. They are just saying that so that he would be in the bad book of the people.

Some people are saying that if he said something close to that, the PDP should apologise to `Nigerians, what do you say to that?

There is no apology to render; Nigerians know that we would not do that. How can Atiku say they should cut a part of his body off when he is married to a Yoruba woman and he was once married to an Igbo lady, I don’t know what happened later. As far as we concerned, we are very mindful of the plight of the Nigerian people and we know that Nigerians have suffered seriously from the poor governance of us politicians and we want to rectify that and we will do so.

What of his traveling abroad?

I don’t know about that, it is his private life. But I know that he is okay, he is not a young man. If he travelled, it might be to reinvigorate himself and be stronger for the task ahead.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said a lot of things against the PDP, he even endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State against the PDP candidate in the state, Mr. Olajide Adediran; does it mean that WIke cannot be sGovernor Nyesom Wike of Rivers Stateuspended for anti-party activities over this?

If you know Governor Nyesom Wike very well, you will understand what he is doing. When my friend, Chief Olabode George wanted to be the Chairman of the PDP, I was the Chairman of his campaign committee and Wike was one of those that spent a lot of money to ensure that Uche Secondus defeated Bode George. At the end of the day, Wike would toe the line of the party. There is no need for us to expand the coast of hostility and then tell Wike to go to hell. We are going to bring him on board; we are going to talk to him. For example, he was saying that the Lagos State Governor has done well, that is his private view and you cannot quarrel with that. It doesn’t conflict with the party and I’m sure, when it is time for contest he cannot say that the APC should go and win. I know that we will get over these hurdles.

Is the PDP making efforts to pacify him?

It’s not a question of pacifying, it is a question of getting him to understand that he must go back to his previous life. He is a committed party man, he has spent a lot of money on the party and we will bring him on board to ensure that the party’s victory in the election next year would be total and make everybody to be happy.

But, people are saying that why can’t the PDP ask its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to step down from office because that is the major thing Wike is talking about. He said that Ayu should step down based on his promise that he would do so if a Northerner emerges as the party’s presidential candidate?

Well, if Wike wants to fight the party and destroy it, it is his own problem. Wike is one man I like, I have worked with him before. When I was the Chairman of the Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology, Wike was the junior minister of education and we worked very well, the working relationship was very harmonious. After all the efforts of the party and Wike still decides to fight the party, good luck to him. But I am one of those that would say we should continue to talk to him so that the issue can be resolved.

The issue of Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party is there and people are saying that the likes of Atiku should leave the stage and allow the young ones to take over. They are also saying that it is the turn of the South East to rule for the sake of justice, what is your take on this?

Peter Obi is a member of the Labour Party; he is no longer a member of the PDP. He will always know those who love him, I used to love him and we worked together. But, now I belong to the PDP, and by the grace of God, I would work seriously to ensure that the PDP wins. I am not going to say anyone is old or young, President Muhammadu Buhari is there, he is close to 80 and no matter what anybody says Buhari has been there for seven years. All that I know is that my party would win the next election.

People are saying that a Fulani man might not be able to fight insecurity as he would have soft spot for his people, the herdsmen that are causing security problems in the country and Atiku is also a Fulani man. They say that he might not be able to fight insecurity properly if he gets there. What do you say to this?

Atiku is a different person; I have said it that he has children that have Yoruba blood and those that have Igbo blood. He is different from Buhari; we were never told that Buhari married a Yoruba or an Igbo woman. Atiku is going to look at life from different perspective.

It is believed that the power the Nigerian president wields is so much and that nobody can have that kind of power and perform, do you think your party would be able to cope with this if it wins the presidency?

Nigerians are very hardworking people and they are principled. Nobody can take them for granted, and part of the manifestoes of Atiku Abubakar is the restructuring of the country. With that, if Nigerians vote for our party, we will not let them down.

