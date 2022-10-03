We’ll drive funding for football with Eagles performances– New NFF boss, Gusau

…says board can’t succeed without working with ministry

mandates legal unit to deal with court cases

The new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau has said his administration will drive its financial growth with the Super Eagles franchise by making it an attractive brand through a consistent top performance of the national team Gusau, who emerged as the new president of the federation in an Elective Congress held in Benin City, Edo State on Friday, said the NFF will not lack money if it invests heavily in making the national teams, especially the Super Eagles an attractive brand by making sure they churn out positive results at all times.

He said they can gain the confidence of the corporate who will be willing to leverage the performance of the national team to push their own brands. “We hope to work with of lot corporate organisations which will help us lessen our financial burden.

These companies will be willing to work with us if the national teams, especially the Super Eagles are performing well. We really need to focus much on the Eagles to drive our financial engagements,” he said.

Gusau, who was a member of the last NFF board, said he is open to working with his predecessor Amaju Pinnick and will continue with some of his policies.

NFF, over the years, has endured frosty relationships with the ministry of sports but Gusau promised to toe a different path. He said: “There is no way we will be able to achieve our goals if we can’t find a way to work with the ministry of sports seamlessly.

They are the supervisory agency and we will need their help and guidance many times hence the need to ensure we get a symbiotic relationship with them.”

Gusau also said his immediate job is to ensure that all legal suits against the federation are dealt with and to find a way to bring all stakeholders together. “We have mandated our legal unit and external solicitors to ensure that all these cases are dealt with.

We will also see how we can bring all stakeholders together; everybody is important to us and we willensurewehavelasting peacein the football family,” he said.

